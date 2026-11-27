Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,075 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 552,221 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $14,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $948,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,406,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7,051.6% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 243,726 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $7,787,000 after buying an additional 240,318 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 442.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 309,327 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $9,883,000 after buying an additional 252,265 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 246.4% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 141,389 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 100,569 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CMG stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $41.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 57.05%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill operates fast-casual restaurants serving customizable Mexican-inspired food. Its menu includes burritos, burrito bowls, tacos and salads, along with sides and beverages. Customers can order in restaurants, online or through the company's app, and Chipotle also offers catering. Steve Ells founded the company in Denver, Colorado, in 1993. Chipotle has expanded across the United States and also operates restaurants in countries including Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.

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