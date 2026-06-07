Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,294,212 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after acquiring an additional 6,796,285 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 3.48% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $1,675,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 475,672 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $18,642,000 after acquiring an additional 47,241 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $1,597,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $711,837,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at about $5,911,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 269.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 379,886 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $14,888,000 after purchasing an additional 277,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company's stock.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $29.39 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.20.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 49.64%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.48.

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Key Chipotle Mexican Grill News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

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