Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Shares Purchased by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 156.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,269 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after purchasing an additional 35,589 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC's holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,588,220 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $5,349,764,000 after buying an additional 18,660,882 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,688,010 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $3,762,457,000 after buying an additional 13,843,222 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,294,212 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,675,895,000 after buying an additional 6,796,285 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $711,837,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,062,158 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $520,300,000 after buying an additional 9,473,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company's stock.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $30.41 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.21.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 49.64% and a net margin of 11.96%.The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CMG. Argus upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $45.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMG

Key Chipotle Mexican Grill News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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