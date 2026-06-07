Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Shares Sold by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC decreased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,262 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 37,614 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC's holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.7% in the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 775 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 109.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 890 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $29.39 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.20. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 49.64% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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