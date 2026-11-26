Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 78.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,724 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 747,138 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board's holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,417,475,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 11,980,192 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $383,486,000 after buying an additional 2,266,087 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $383,483,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,845,627 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $368,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,795 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,887,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.76. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.31 and a 1-year high of $41.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 57.05% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill operates fast-casual restaurants serving customizable Mexican-inspired food. Its menu includes burritos, burrito bowls, tacos and salads, along with sides and beverages. Customers can order in restaurants, online or through the company's app, and Chipotle also offers catering. Steve Ells founded the company in Denver, Colorado, in 1993. Chipotle has expanded across the United States and also operates restaurants in countries including Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.

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