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Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Stake Boosted by Capital International Inc. CA

Written by MarketBeat
June 8, 2026
Chipotle Mexican Grill logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Capital International Inc. CA increased its Chipotle stake by 77.7% in the fourth quarter, buying an additional 250,412 shares and bringing its total holding to 572,732 shares worth about $21.2 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains high, with 91.30% of Chipotle shares held by institutions and hedge funds, and several smaller investors also added to positions in the stock.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but overall constructive: the stock carries a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $45.48, even as some firms trimmed targets and the shares trade near their 52-week low.
  • Interested in Chipotle Mexican Grill? Here are five stocks we like better.

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 77.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,732 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after buying an additional 250,412 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $21,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.7% during the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 775 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 109.4% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 890 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG opened at $29.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.23.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 49.64% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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