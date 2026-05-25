Choate Investment Advisors Boosts Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,571 shares of the credit services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.6% of Choate Investment Advisors' portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Choate Investment Advisors' holdings in Mastercard were worth $31,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Mastercard by 8.5% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,548 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 6.5% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 947 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 35.8% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 677,204 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $380,548,000 after acquiring an additional 178,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings cut Mastercard from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group set a $610.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $656.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $498.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $529.42. The stock has a market cap of $440.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $480.50 and a 52 week high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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