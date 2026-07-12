Chubb Limited $CB Holdings Trimmed by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,756 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 7,199 shares during the period. Chubb makes up 1.6% of Welch & Forbes LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.10% of Chubb worth $126,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Chubb alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC downgraded Chubb from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $374.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $318.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $358.81.

Read Our Latest Report on CB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total value of $7,394,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 203,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,370,056.22. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Chubb

Here are the key news stories impacting Chubb this week:

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $347.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,718,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,666. The business's 50-day moving average price is $329.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $264.10 and a fifty-two week high of $365.29. The stock has a market cap of $134.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Chubb's payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chubb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chubb wasn't on the list.

While Chubb currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here