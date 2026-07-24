Chubb Limited $CB Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,305,422 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 306,350 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.34% of Chubb worth $425,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total value of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Chubb Trading Up 2.8%

CB opened at $352.96 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $264.10 and a 12 month high of $365.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $334.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.77 by $0.49. Chubb had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $16.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.14 EPS. The company's revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 26.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Chubb's dividend payout ratio is 14.43%.

Chubb News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chubb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chubb beat Q2 expectations, with earnings and revenue both coming in above consensus, helped by stronger P&C underwriting, lower catastrophe losses, and record investment income. CB Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher Underwriting and Investment Income

Chubb beat Q2 expectations, with earnings and revenue both coming in above consensus, helped by stronger P&C underwriting, lower catastrophe losses, and record investment income. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after earnings, with Goldman Sachs reiterating a Buy rating and JPMorgan and Citizens JMP raising price targets, signaling expectations for continued upside. Chubb Earns Buy Rating on Strong Core EPS and Resilient Underwriting Despite Softer Property-Casualty Markets

Analysts turned more constructive after earnings, with Goldman Sachs reiterating a Buy rating and JPMorgan and Citizens JMP raising price targets, signaling expectations for continued upside. Positive Sentiment: The earnings call and follow-up coverage highlighted resilient underwriting and strong core EPS, suggesting Chubb’s margins are holding up even as parts of the property-casualty market soften. Chubb Ltd Earnings Call Balances Strength and Strain

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $354.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Chubb from $362.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $286.00 to $271.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $335.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $360.09.

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Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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