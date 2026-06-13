Chubb Limited $CB Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 90.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,131 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 114,251 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Chubb worth $74,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company's stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $328.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.41. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $264.10 and a 1-year high of $345.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $324.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.94.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Chubb's payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $373.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Chubb from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $321.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $362.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $349.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,612.40. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 203,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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