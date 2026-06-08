Chubb Limited $CB Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,747 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 4,527 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Chubb worth $72,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Chubb by 13.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,599 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 14.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 201,226 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $58,305,000 after acquiring an additional 17,155 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Chubb Stock Up 0.2%

CB stock opened at $326.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.69 and a 200-day moving average of $318.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $264.10 and a one year high of $345.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,612.40. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total value of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $356.00 to $352.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $321.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Chubb from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $349.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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