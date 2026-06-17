Chubb Limited $CB Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,466 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 7,156 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Chubb worth $62,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Chubb by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 84,600 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $675,000. &PARTNERS lifted its holdings in Chubb by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 188,417 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $58,805,000 after purchasing an additional 19,611 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,733 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $15,523,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Chubb by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,846,607 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $576,362,000 after purchasing an additional 102,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company's stock.

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Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $328.89 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $264.10 and a twelve month high of $345.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $127.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $324.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.53.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Chubb's dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,386,612.40. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total value of $7,394,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $375.00 to $368.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $336.00 to $335.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $373.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $349.10.

View Our Latest Report on Chubb

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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