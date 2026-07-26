Chubb Limited $CB Shares Sold by Unio Capital LLC

Unio Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,743 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 32,239 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 11.8% of Unio Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Unio Capital LLC's holdings in Chubb were worth $54,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Chubb by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,599 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Chubb by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 201,226 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $58,305,000 after buying an additional 17,155 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Chubb Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $359.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $264.10 and a one year high of $365.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $335.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.77 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $16.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 18.10%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Chubb's payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total value of $7,394,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $335.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $318.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Chubb from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $362.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $360.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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