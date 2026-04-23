Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD Position Increased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 576.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,053 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,497 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC's holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 935.5% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 101.3% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 322 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 58.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 332 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company's stock.

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Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.4%

CHD stock opened at $92.81 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.33 and a 52 week high of $106.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm's 50-day moving average is $97.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight's revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.920 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.73%.

Insider Activity

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Janet S. Vergis sold 12,960 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,308,960.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,302. The trade was a 43.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $704,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,440.60. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Evercore lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $101.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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