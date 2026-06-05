Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD Position Raised by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,562 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 42,129 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.12% of Church & Dwight worth $25,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $269,789,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $75,506,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 16,363.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 773,283 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,840,000 after buying an additional 768,586 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $52,050,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 486.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 586,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,433,000 after buying an additional 486,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company's stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts: Sign Up

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE CHD opened at $94.04 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.47. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $94.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.89.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $704,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,440.60. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Evercore set a $105.00 price target on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, May 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $103.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Church & Dwight, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Church & Dwight wasn't on the list.

While Church & Dwight currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here