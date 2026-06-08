Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,729,449 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 294,688 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.72% of Church & Dwight worth $145,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 322 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company's stock.

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Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $96.85 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.33 and a 1-year high of $106.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.47. The business's 50 day moving average is $94.88 and its 200-day moving average is $92.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Church & Dwight's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Church & Dwight from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHD

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $704,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,440.60. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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