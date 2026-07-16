Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD Shares Sold by Reik & CO. LLC

Reik & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,175,761 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,365 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for about 30.3% of Reik & CO. LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Reik & CO. LLC owned 0.50% of Church & Dwight worth $109,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integrity Alliance LLC. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 2,500 shares of the company's stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company's stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Church & Dwight from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Church & Dwight from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Evercore set a $105.00 price target on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $102.88.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 5,960 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $565,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,440.20. This trade represents a 16.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Buchert sold 10,160 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $997,102.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,208.04. The trade was a 88.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 47,680 shares of company stock worth $4,672,190 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of CHD opened at $97.11 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $96.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.33 and a 12 month high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.Church & Dwight's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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