Churchill Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,840 Cummins Inc. $CMI

Churchill Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,471,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 10,317.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,458,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,254,929,000 after buying an additional 2,434,876 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $473,471,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,732,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 50.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,450,659 shares of the company's stock valued at $612,715,000 after buying an additional 488,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 546,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $280,397,000 after buying an additional 278,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company's stock.

Get Cummins alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Cummins

Here are the key news stories impacting Cummins this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple earnings forecasts for Cummins , including FY2026 to $29.28 per share, FY2027 to $31.73, and FY2028 to $35.32, while maintaining a Strong-Buy rating. Cummins stock page

Zacks Research raised multiple earnings forecasts for , including FY2026 to $29.28 per share, FY2027 to $31.73, and FY2028 to $35.32, while maintaining a rating. Positive Sentiment: The analyst also lifted near-term quarterly estimates across 2026 and 2027, suggesting expectations for sustained earnings momentum rather than a one-quarter boost. Cummins stock page

The analyst also lifted near-term quarterly estimates across 2026 and 2027, suggesting expectations for sustained earnings momentum rather than a one-quarter boost. Positive Sentiment: At its investor day, Cummins said it is raising its 2030 financial targets and announced large-engine capacity and product investments, signaling confidence in future growth and profitability. Business Wire article

At its investor day, Cummins said it is raising its 2030 financial targets and announced large-engine capacity and product investments, signaling confidence in future growth and profitability. Positive Sentiment: Coverage of the investor event also highlighted how Cummins is positioning itself for opportunities tied to the AI boom, which may have helped sentiment around the stock. Barron’s article

Cummins Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $640.41 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $307.90 and a 52-week high of $718.08. The stock has a market cap of $88.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The business's 50 day moving average is $612.02 and its 200 day moving average is $563.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.89%.The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.96 earnings per share. Cummins's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 28.93 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Cummins's dividend payout ratio is 41.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial set a $815.00 target price on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Cummins from $585.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Cummins from $610.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cummins from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Cummins from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $677.87.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cummins

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jennifer Mary Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.21, for a total value of $3,481,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,986 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,344,773.06. This represents a 29.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicole Lamb-Hale sold 2,408 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.34, for a total value of $1,650,298.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,652,328.56. This represents a 14.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 19,233 shares of company stock valued at $12,613,565 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc NYSE: CMI is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world's leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company's product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cummins, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cummins wasn't on the list.

While Cummins currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here