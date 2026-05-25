Churchill Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,004 Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Churchill Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,004 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoom Communications by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company's stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zoom Communications by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 82.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 7.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 730,207 shares of the company's stock worth $56,942,000 after acquiring an additional 47,749 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zoom Communications from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Zoom Communications from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Communications currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zoom Communications

Insider Transactions at Zoom Communications

In related news, CFO Michelle Chang sold 8,489 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $690,325.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,576.44. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 5,274 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total transaction of $562,102.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 142,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,228,363.56. This represents a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 144,329 shares of company stock valued at $12,364,989 in the last three months. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Communications News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoom Communications this week:

Zoom Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $105.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.00. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.15 and a 1 year high of $113.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.72.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Zoom Communications's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.960-6.000 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

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