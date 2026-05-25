Churchill Financial Advisors LLC Invests $2.02 Million in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Churchill Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,768 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,369,395 shares of the software company's stock worth $14,593,054,000 after purchasing an additional 344,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,632,009 shares of the software company's stock worth $7,277,941,000 after acquiring an additional 352,448 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,617,145 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,981,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,994 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Adobe by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,888,283 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,711,583,000 after acquiring an additional 742,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Adobe by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,821,688 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,700,850,000 after acquiring an additional 414,526 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,623,440.66. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,561,884.52. The trade was a 17.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $244.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.13 and a twelve month high of $421.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Adobe from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Adobe from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Dbs Bank lowered Adobe from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $420.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $338.15.

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Trending Headlines about Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe is getting fresh buzz from its deeper integration with Google Gemini, including the ability for users to access Photoshop and Premiere Pro tools inside the AI assistant. That could expand Adobe’s reach and strengthen demand for its creative software. Article Title

Adobe is getting fresh buzz from its deeper integration with Google Gemini, including the ability for users to access Photoshop and Premiere Pro tools inside the AI assistant. That could expand Adobe’s reach and strengthen demand for its creative software. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighting Adobe’s Digital Experience business say the company is well positioned to benefit from the digital content boom, with Experience Cloud and AI tools like Firefly and Sensei serving demand in ads and e-commerce. Article Title

Articles highlighting Adobe’s Digital Experience business say the company is well positioned to benefit from the digital content boom, with Experience Cloud and AI tools like Firefly and Sensei serving demand in ads and e-commerce. Positive Sentiment: Some market commentary argues Adobe looks inexpensive relative to its growth outlook after the broad software selloff, which may be attracting value-oriented investors. Article Title

Some market commentary argues Adobe looks inexpensive relative to its growth outlook after the broad software selloff, which may be attracting value-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage says Adobe is using agentic AI to defend its software moat, reinforcing the view that management is leaning into AI to support its competitive position. Article Title

Additional coverage says Adobe is using agentic AI to defend its software moat, reinforcing the view that management is leaning into AI to support its competitive position. Negative Sentiment: One market recap noted Adobe stock fell in the latest session while the broader market advanced, underscoring continued volatility and investor caution around the name. Article Title

One market recap noted Adobe stock fell in the latest session while the broader market advanced, underscoring continued volatility and investor caution around the name. Negative Sentiment: Governance-related headlines are also adding a small overhang, with renewed attention on trading activity tied to Adobe shares amid existing shareholder litigation. Article Title

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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