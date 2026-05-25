Churchill Financial Advisors LLC Invests $3.65 Million in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Churchill Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,326 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $3,649,000. ExxonMobil accounts for 1.1% of Churchill Financial Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Insider Activity

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $339,313.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 18,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,872,955.28. This represents a 10.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price target on ExxonMobil and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $154.82 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average is $155.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.12. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $176.41. The firm has a market cap of $641.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. ExxonMobil's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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