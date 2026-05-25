Churchill Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Churchill Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,110 shares of the fast-food giant's stock, valued at approximately $4,924,000. McDonald's makes up approximately 1.5% of Churchill Financial Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in McDonald's in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1,616.7% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 735.7% during the third quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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McDonald's Trading Up 0.1%

McDonald's stock opened at $282.48 on Monday. McDonald's Corporation has a 12 month low of $271.98 and a 12 month high of $341.75. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $299.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.34. The firm has a market cap of $200.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.43.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Guggenheim dropped their price target on McDonald's from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on McDonald's from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on McDonald's from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on McDonald's from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $334.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald's

Key Headlines Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald's

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $806,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,578,800. This represents a 23.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,585 shares of company stock worth $1,769,209. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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