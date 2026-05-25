Churchill Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Churchill Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,332 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,738,000. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Churchill Financial Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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TJX Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $158.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.69. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.84 and a 52 week high of $165.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TJX

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at $77,145,910.20. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

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