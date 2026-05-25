Churchill Financial Advisors LLC Takes $954,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Churchill Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,496 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $309.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $281.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.73 and a 1-year high of $315.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Trending Headlines about Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total transaction of $13,818,943.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 52,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,294,376.64. This represents a 49.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total transaction of $5,003,176.95. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 81,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,089,986.55. This represents a 18.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $263.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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