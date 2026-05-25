Churchill Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Churchill Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,262 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $811,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 281,393 shares in the company, valued at $40,047,851.76. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $136.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $114.91 and a twelve month high of $165.15. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $136.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Emerson Electric's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's payout ratio is currently 51.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $163.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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