CI Investments Inc. Acquires 127,552 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 122.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,386 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 127,552 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cloudflare worth $47,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,407,646 shares of the company's stock worth $6,389,167,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,018,175 shares of the company's stock worth $1,184,044,000 after buying an additional 241,981 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,394,484 shares of the company's stock valued at $906,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,872 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cloudflare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,019,157 shares of the company's stock valued at $792,377,000 after acquiring an additional 63,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,964,733 shares of the company's stock valued at $850,792,000 after acquiring an additional 49,485 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $1,340,550.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 888,073 shares in the company, valued at $238,101,252.03. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.11, for a total transaction of $5,618,199.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 47,425 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,391,291.75. The trade was a 35.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 564,903 shares of company stock valued at $127,356,194. Insiders own 10.66% of the company's stock.

Cloudflare Stock Up 0.0%

Cloudflare stock opened at $272.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,090.02, a PEG ratio of 277.66 and a beta of 1.67. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.83 and a 1-year high of $291.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.05.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The company had revenue of $639.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cloudflare from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NET

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

Further Reading

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