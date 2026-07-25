CI Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Advantage Co. $FA

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA - Free Report) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,500 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 94,500 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.14% of First Advantage worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Advantage by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,567 shares of the company's stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of First Advantage by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of First Advantage by 5.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Advantage by 192.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Advantage by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the company's stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FA shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on First Advantage in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Advantage from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of First Advantage from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Advantage from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Joelle M. Smith sold 23,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $350,010.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 19,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,895. This represents a 54.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James Lindsey Clark sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $77,210.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 56,844 shares in the company, valued at $891,882.36. This represents a 7.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Advantage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FA opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. First Advantage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 654.67 and a beta of 1.17.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. First Advantage had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. First Advantage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage is a global provider of background screening, identity verification and workforce risk management solutions. The company delivers a comprehensive suite of services that help employers verify candidate credentials, manage regulatory compliance and mitigate risk throughout the employee lifecycle. Its platform is built to integrate with leading human capital management and applicant tracking systems, enabling a seamless and scalable experience for organizations of all sizes.

The company's core offerings include pre-employment and continuous background screening, digital identity verification, drug and health testing, and ongoing employee monitoring.

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