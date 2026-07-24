CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. $BNT

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (NYSE:BNT - Free Report) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,208 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 49,804 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Brookfield Wealth Solutions worth $7,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNT. Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 1,235.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,978 shares of the company's stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BNT. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield Wealth Solutions

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BNT opened at $42.02 on Friday. Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. has a 12-month low of $40.06 and a 12-month high of $49.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.77.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Wealth Solutions had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.16%.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Brookfield Wealth Solutions's dividend payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Company Profile

Brookfield Wealth Solutions is focused on securing the financial futures of individuals and institutions through a range of retirement services, wealth protection products and tailored capital solutions. Through our operating subsidiaries, we offer a broad range of insurance products and services, including annuities, personal and commercial property and casualty insurance and life insurance.The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

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