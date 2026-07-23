CI Investments Inc. Buys 15,525 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Free Report) by 146.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,153 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,525 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.'s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Marin Bay Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,484 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,611,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200,080 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $68,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company's stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts: Sign Up

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:GD opened at $373.46 on Thursday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1 year low of $306.03 and a 1 year high of $380.71. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $354.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $101.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.34.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 8.07%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. General Dynamics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $430.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $327.00 to $313.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of General Dynamics from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded General Dynamics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $391.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GD

Key General Dynamics News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Dynamics this week:

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 36,480 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.29, for a total value of $12,596,179.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,457,677.75. This trade represents a 48.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Malcolm sold 5,480 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,884,695. The trade was a 33.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 78,190 shares of company stock worth $27,041,022 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider General Dynamics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and General Dynamics wasn't on the list.

While General Dynamics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here