CI Investments Inc. Buys 63,900 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,021 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of IQVIA worth $30,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 102.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $514,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in IQVIA by 14.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,015 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $14,501,000 after buying an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IQVIA from $230.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $240.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, July 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $225.71.

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IQVIA Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of IQV opened at $198.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.50 and a 52 week high of $247.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.73 and a 200-day moving average of $187.36.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.33%.The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

About IQVIA

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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