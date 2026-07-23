CI Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,467 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 3,933 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.'s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $10,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,310,126 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,022,597,000 after purchasing an additional 625,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,674 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,333,367,000 after purchasing an additional 375,118 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,909 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,103,453,000 after buying an additional 332,441 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,064,560 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $878,454,000 after buying an additional 73,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,922 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $951,883,000 after buying an additional 184,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts: Sign Up

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 1.1%

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $1,793.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2,073.99. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 1.66. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $1,845.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,561.72.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. Comfort Systems USA's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total value of $21,890,831.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 161,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $317,319,555.76. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers sold 6,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,954.47, for a total value of $13,094,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 62,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,401,904.05. This represents a 9.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 30,778 shares of company stock valued at $59,746,124 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,159.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Glj Research began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $2,015.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Comfort Systems USA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Comfort Systems USA wasn't on the list.

While Comfort Systems USA currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here