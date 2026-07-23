CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,161 shares of the company's stock after selling 187,970 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.'s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $14,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 674.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock worth $49,127,000 after buying an additional 836,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 30.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,063 shares of the company's stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $219.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,387.08 and a beta of 3.73. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $351.28.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $285.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $293.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $254.00.

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Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,837 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $820,205.07. Following the transaction, the insider owned 207,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,966,328.87. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,842 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.63, for a total transaction of $820,286.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 132,265 shares in the company, valued at $38,175,646.95. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 153,617 shares of company stock valued at $44,003,909 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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