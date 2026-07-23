CI Investments Inc. Grows Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,902 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.'s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $19,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130,436 shares of the construction company's stock worth $55,052,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,602 shares of the construction company's stock worth $21,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,131,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Quanta Services News

Here are the key news stories impacting Quanta Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Motley Fool argued that Quanta Services looks like a better buy than GE Vernova, saying Quanta’s business is still booming while its valuation appears more attractive relative to the peer. Article Title

Motley Fool argued that Quanta Services looks like a better buy than GE Vernova, saying Quanta’s business is still booming while its valuation appears more attractive relative to the peer. Positive Sentiment: Quanta was named the 2026 Top U.S. Solar Solutions Provider by Solar Power World for the third time in four years, reinforcing its leadership in renewable energy infrastructure and execution. Article Title

Quanta was named the 2026 Top U.S. Solar Solutions Provider by Solar Power World for the third time in four years, reinforcing its leadership in renewable energy infrastructure and execution. Positive Sentiment: Zacks noted that Quanta outpaced the broader market and pointed to strong competitive positioning as customers pursue larger, more complex infrastructure projects. Article Title

Zacks noted that Quanta outpaced the broader market and pointed to strong competitive positioning as customers pursue larger, more complex infrastructure projects. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan reiterated a neutral rating with a $714 price target, which suggests some upside but also reflects a more cautious stance on the shares. Read More : Read More.

JPMorgan reiterated a neutral rating with a $714 price target, which suggests some upside but also reflects a more cautious stance on the shares. : Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Yahoo Finance highlighted concerns that PWR may look expensive on cash flow and earnings, a reminder that valuation could limit further gains if growth slows. Article Title

Yahoo Finance highlighted concerns that PWR may look expensive on cash flow and earnings, a reminder that valuation could limit further gains if growth slows. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary on GE Vernova’s valuation implied that Quanta may be a better alternative, but it also underscores that PWR itself is not cheap and may be vulnerable if investors rotate away from high-multiple infrastructure names. Article Title

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $642.71 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $363.01 and a 12 month high of $788.75. The company has a market cap of $96.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.16, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $695.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $603.94.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Quanta Services's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Quanta Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. Evercore increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $635.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $857.00 to $784.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Quanta Services from $606.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $640.00 to $733.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $745.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PWR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total transaction of $100,184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 556,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,183,462.15. The trade was a 18.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report).

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