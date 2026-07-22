CI Investments Inc. Has $129.74 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 9,276 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of TJX Companies worth $129,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,733,668 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $15,780,919,000 after acquiring an additional 771,882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $4,134,174,000 after acquiring an additional 673,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,620,925 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $3,935,630,000 after acquiring an additional 495,989 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,986,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,455,911,000 after acquiring an additional 308,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,211,975,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total transaction of $9,102,867.60. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,820.40. This represents a 21.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $10,330,597.89. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $176.89.

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TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock opened at $155.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.55. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.78 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.28%.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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