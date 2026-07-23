CI Investments Inc. Has $32.10 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 272.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,894 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 73,793 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.'s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $32,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,893,276 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,802,256,000 after acquiring an additional 503,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,487,584 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,369,833,000 after buying an additional 88,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,450,624 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,834,210,000 after buying an additional 194,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,715,095 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,634,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,666 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,215,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Analog Devices from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Argus set a $460.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $441.00.

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Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total value of $573,988.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 120,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,169,745.25. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.83, for a total transaction of $389,830.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,295,536.77. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 103,858 shares of company stock valued at $42,062,730 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $386.73 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $403.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.37 and a 1 year high of $445.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.Analog Devices's revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

See Also

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