CI Investments Inc. Has $33.69 Million Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,504 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.'s holdings in ASML were worth $33,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of ASML by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in ASML by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,801.86 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $1,745.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,518.48. The stock has a market cap of $708.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $683.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1,999.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 30.11%.The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 42.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a $2.1507 dividend. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. ASML's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.51%.

Key ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. Morningstar cut ASML to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on ASML from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,970.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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