CI Investments Inc. Has $3.73 Million Stake in XPO, Inc. $XPO

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO - Free Report) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,182 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 9,318 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.'s holdings in XPO were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in XPO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,048,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in XPO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in XPO by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of XPO by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 716,747 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $139,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of XPO by 460.0% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 28,000 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company's stock.

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XPO Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of XPO stock opened at $214.47 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $116.68 and a one year high of $232.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.85.

XPO (NYSE:XPO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. XPO had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial set a $240.00 price objective on XPO in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on XPO from $244.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on XPO from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on XPO to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $219.76.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 2,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $517,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,492.89. This trade represents a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of transportation and logistics services, offering a broad portfolio of solutions designed to optimize supply chains for businesses of all sizes. The company's operations span freight brokerage, less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload transportation, last-mile delivery, contract logistics and global forwarding. XPO aims to leverage advanced technology and operational expertise to drive efficiency, visibility and reliability across end-to-end supply-chain networks.

In its freight brokerage segment, XPO connects shippers to a network of carriers through digital platforms that facilitate rate comparisons, booking, tracking and settlement.

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