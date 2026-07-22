CI Investments Inc. Has $40.67 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 281,591 shares of the company's stock after selling 469,735 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $40,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 511,833 shares of the company's stock worth $73,351,000 after acquiring an additional 147,701 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 105,915 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 81,511 shares of the company's stock worth $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares in the last quarter. Indivisible Partners acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Finally, MOR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,975,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Procter & Gamble is expanding manufacturing in Egypt to use the country as a hub for exports into Gulf and African markets, which could improve supply-chain efficiency and support longer-term international growth. Procter & Gamble (PG) Expands Egypt Manufacturing To Serve Gulf And African Markets

Procter & Gamble is expanding manufacturing in Egypt to use the country as a hub for exports into Gulf and African markets, which could improve supply-chain efficiency and support longer-term international growth. Positive Sentiment: Several articles frame PG as a defensive “safe haven” and a strong dividend stock, which may be attracting investors looking to rotate away from higher-volatility AI names and into steadier consumer staples. As the AI Selloff Worsens, Time-Tested Procter Gamble Stock Could Be the Biggest Winner

Several articles frame PG as a defensive “safe haven” and a strong dividend stock, which may be attracting investors looking to rotate away from higher-volatility AI names and into steadier consumer staples. Positive Sentiment: PG is also being compared favorably on value and dividend appeal versus other consumer-staples names, reinforcing the view that it remains a high-quality holding for long-term income investors. NWL vs. PG: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $148.12 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $167.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.74.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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