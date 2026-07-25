CI Investments Inc. Has $871,000 Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN - Free Report) by 90.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,363 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 52,235 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.'s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,468,259 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,134,781,000 after buying an additional 1,420,921 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,763,742 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $835,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,042 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,675,737 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $819,939,000 after acquiring an additional 220,575 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $697,519,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,508,405 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $615,278,000 after acquiring an additional 190,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $208.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Waste Connections from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $218.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating and set a $199.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $202.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN stock opened at $169.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.66. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $191.91. The company's 50 day moving average price is $161.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.28. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.49.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Waste Connections's payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $1,171,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 19,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,084,103.62. This trade represents a 27.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Craft sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $234,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 32,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,703.99. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,605 shares of company stock worth $2,822,923. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections NYSE: WCN is a North American integrated waste services company that provides a range of solid waste and environmental services to municipal, commercial, industrial and residential customers. The company offers collection, transportation, transfer, disposal and recycling services, and operates an extensive network of transfer stations and disposal facilities. Waste Connections positions itself as a provider of infrastructure-driven waste solutions across many regions of the United States and Canada.

The company's operating activities include routine curbside and commercial collection, roll-off and container services, operation of landfills and transfer stations, and recycling and resource recovery programs.

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