CI Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 90.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,524 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 85,126 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,515,094,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,462.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,693,412 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $546,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264,946 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,851 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $776,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,822 shares during the period. Employees Provident Fund Board purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $265,205,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,456,376 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $9,270,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,021 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $72.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.72. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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