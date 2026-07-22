CI Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,893 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $45,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Oracle from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.03.

View Our Latest Report on ORCL

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $127.13 on Wednesday. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $120.03 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $174.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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