CI Investments Inc. Sells 12,846 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,829 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 12,846 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of AMETEK worth $29,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,956,361 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,044,140,000 after purchasing an additional 192,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,236 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,204,722,000 after buying an additional 37,651 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,463,518 shares of the technology company's stock worth $839,141,000 after buying an additional 209,043 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $831,372,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,963,062 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $813,657,000 after acquiring an additional 110,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded AMETEK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded AMETEK from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMETEK

AMETEK Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:AME opened at $237.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.61 and a twelve month high of $244.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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