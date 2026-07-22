CI Investments Inc. Sells 50,463 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,032 shares of the company's stock after selling 50,463 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of TKO Group worth $70,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 543.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TKO. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of TKO Group from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TKO Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TKO Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of TKO Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of TKO Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO Group

TKO Group Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of TKO stock opened at $181.81 on Wednesday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.29 and a fifty-two week high of $226.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.87. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.84 and a beta of 0.60.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.47%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from TKO Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. TKO Group's payout ratio is currently 117.91%.

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In other news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total transaction of $1,751,239.07. Following the transaction, the director owned 72,013 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,151,734.19. This represents a 11.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro bought 10,807 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.05 per share, with a total value of $1,999,835.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 129,207 shares in the company, valued at $23,909,755.35. This trade represents a 9.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,679 and sold 28,696 shares valued at $5,511,785. 64.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report).

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