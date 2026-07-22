CI Investments Inc. Sells 75,322 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,216,921 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 75,322 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 0.7% of CI Investments Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of AT&T worth $151,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 362.8% during the 4th quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Stock Up 1.5%

T opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $154.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. AT&T's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. AT&T's payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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