CI Investments Inc. Sells 90,583 Shares of Celestica, Inc. $CLS

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,382 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 90,583 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of Celestica worth $19,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new stake in Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLS. Weiss Ratings downgraded Celestica from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD boosted their price objective on Celestica from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $427.42.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Celestica

In related news, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total value of $6,794,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 82,444 shares in the company, valued at $32,948,744.60. This trade represents a 17.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Mionis sold 66,056 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.06, for a total transaction of $26,426,363.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,739,259.68. The trade was a 32.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,168 shares of company stock worth $63,190,485. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Celestica News

Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:

Celestica Stock Down 1.2%

CLS stock opened at $335.45 on Thursday. Celestica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.15 and a 52 week high of $474.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.05.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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