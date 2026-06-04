CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 156,229 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,813 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 156,229 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $41,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,228. This trade represents a 41.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $794,100.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 29,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,986,600. The trade was a 21.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 59,700 shares of company stock worth $5,889,131 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $86.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.73 and a 200-day moving average of $95.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.96 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The firm has a market cap of $150.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Charles Schwab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Schwab is launching 24/7 crypto futures, $1 fractional trading, and smarter platform tools, a move aimed at attracting active traders and defending market share. Schwab Upgrades Trading Features: A Catalyst for Market Share Gains?

Schwab is launching 24/7 crypto futures, $1 fractional trading, and smarter platform tools, a move aimed at attracting active traders and defending market share. Positive Sentiment: The company has also announced 24/7 Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, and Ripple futures, with plans to offer spot crypto trading and custody for advisors next year, which could deepen its footprint in digital assets. Charles Schwab debuts 24/7 Bitcoin, Ether, Solana and Ripple futures, targets spot crypto for advisors next year

The company has also announced 24/7 Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, and Ripple futures, with plans to offer spot crypto trading and custody for advisors next year, which could deepen its footprint in digital assets. Neutral Sentiment: Schwab shareholders kept the current staggered board structure after voting down a proposal to declassify the board; the governance result is notable, but it is unlikely to be a major near-term driver of earnings. Charles Schwab Keeps Staggered Board As Stock Trades Below Analyst Targets

Schwab shareholders kept the current staggered board structure after voting down a proposal to declassify the board; the governance result is notable, but it is unlikely to be a major near-term driver of earnings. Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity leaned bearish, with traders buying a much larger-than-normal number of put options, suggesting some market participants are hedging against downside.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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