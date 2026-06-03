CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 409,160 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,883,741 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 409,160 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $145,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts: Sign Up

Cisco Systems Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $128.00 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.72 and a 52-week high of $128.22. The firm's 50-day moving average is $94.31 and its 200-day moving average is $83.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $504.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Citic Securities boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.09.

View Our Latest Report on CSCO

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $134,410.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 156,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,076,329.51. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $634,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 187,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,874,211.50. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,324 shares of company stock worth $5,559,834. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cisco Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cisco Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cisco Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here