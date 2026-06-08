CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 6,295 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,219 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in TKO Group were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 1,680.0% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 178 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company's stock.

Get TKO Group alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TKO shares. UBS Group upped their target price on TKO Group from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Roth Mkm set a $228.00 target price on TKO Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a "peer perform" rating on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded TKO Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on TKO Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TKO Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel bought 10,805 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.09 per share, with a total value of $1,999,897.45. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 154,655 shares in the company, valued at $28,625,093.95. This trade represents a 7.51% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer bought 2,696 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,946.24. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 30,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,607,705.60. This represents a 9.79% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,308 shares of company stock worth $4,499,679. 64.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TKO Group Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $203.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.04 and a beta of 0.59. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.29 and a 1 year high of $226.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $192.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.02.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.47%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from TKO Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. TKO Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.42%.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TKO Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TKO Group wasn't on the list.

While TKO Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here