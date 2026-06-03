CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,135 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 94,508 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $76,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $2,446,429,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,045,156 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,809,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,796,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,824 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,052,880 shares of the technology company's stock worth $861,401,000 after purchasing an additional 865,253 shares during the period. Finally, Valpey Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 27,670.9% in the fourth quarter. Valpey Financial Services LLC now owns 867,007 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $256,816,000 after acquiring an additional 863,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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International Business Machines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $329.72 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $212.34 and a 12-month high of $332.46. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $241.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.75. The company has a market capitalization of $309.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Erste Group Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $218.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $299.17.

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About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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