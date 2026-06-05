CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,236 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 44,426 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Airbnb were worth $24,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total transaction of $35,894,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,182,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,049,984.75. The trade was a 7.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 62,764 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $8,410,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,855,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,454,593,450. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,612,370 shares of company stock valued at $217,546,338 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $133.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $134.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.63. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.81 and a twelve month high of $147.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Airbnb from a "hold" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABNB

Trending Headlines about Airbnb

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brokerages continue to rate Airbnb at an average of “Moderate Buy,” signaling that analysts remain broadly constructive on the company’s outlook. Airbnb, Inc. NASDAQ: ABNB Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Brokerages continue to rate Airbnb at an average of signaling that analysts remain broadly constructive on the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: CEO Brian Chesky’s plans to start an AI venture could be seen as strategically important if Airbnb applies new AI tools to product design, personalization, or user experience. Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky Plans to Start a New AI Company

CEO Brian Chesky’s plans to start an AI venture could be seen as strategically important if Airbnb applies new AI tools to product design, personalization, or user experience. Positive Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains high, suggesting continued support from large investors and reducing concerns about broad-based selling pressure.

Institutional ownership remains high, suggesting continued support from large investors and reducing concerns about broad-based selling pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Airbnb’s latest quarter showed strong revenue growth but an EPS miss, making the stock reaction more dependent on whether investors focus on growth or profitability.

Airbnb’s latest quarter showed but an EPS miss, making the stock reaction more dependent on whether investors focus on growth or profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ consensus price target remains well above the current trading range, which leaves room for upside but does not guarantee near-term movement.

Analysts’ consensus price target remains well above the current trading range, which leaves room for upside but does not guarantee near-term movement. Negative Sentiment: CEO Brian Chesky sold 62,764 shares, and Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares, which can pressure sentiment because insider selling sometimes signals limited near-term upside. SEC filing for Joseph Gebbia sale SEC filing for Brian Chesky sales

CEO Brian Chesky sold 62,764 shares, and Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares, which can pressure sentiment because insider selling sometimes signals limited near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Airbnb recently missed analyst EPS estimates, keeping some pressure on the stock as investors assess whether margins can keep up with revenue growth.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report).

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